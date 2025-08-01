Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Invests $1.02 Million in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBB. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Woodside Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Down 0.7%

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $132.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.36 and a 200-day moving average of $128.98. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $107.43 and a 52 week high of $150.57.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

