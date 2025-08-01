Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Invests $1 Million in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEF. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16,747.0% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,737,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,786 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,376,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $417,395,000 after acquiring an additional 673,678 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,920.2% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 612,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,595,000 after acquiring an additional 596,806 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $55,284,000. Finally, Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6,139.3% during the first quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 558,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,274,000 after acquiring an additional 549,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ IEF opened at $94.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.23. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.08 and a 1 year high of $99.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.3032 per share. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

