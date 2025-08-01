Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases New Holdings in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Service Corporation International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 503,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,387,000 after buying an additional 12,257 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Service Corporation International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Service Corporation International by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Service Corporation International by 225.9% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Service Corporation International by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Tony Coelho sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total transaction of $410,076.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 43,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,651.72. This trade represents a 10.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Service Corporation International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Service Corporation International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Service Corporation International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.25.

Service Corporation International Price Performance

Service Corporation International stock opened at $76.27 on Friday. Service Corporation International has a 12 month low of $70.46 and a 12 month high of $89.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.46. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Service Corporation International had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 12.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Service Corporation International will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Service Corporation International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Service Corporation International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

Service Corporation International Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

See Also

