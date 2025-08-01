Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Insider Marc Moses Acquires 2,074 Shares

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) insider Marc Moses acquired 2,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 371 ($4.90) per share, for a total transaction of £7,694.54 ($10,164.52).

Barclays Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of LON BARC opened at GBX 373.90 ($4.94) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 336.10 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 308.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £53.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. Barclays PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 196.44 ($2.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 376.35 ($4.97).

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported GBX 11.70 ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Barclays had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 6.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 39.1062802 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BARC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Barclays to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 360 ($4.76) to GBX 366 ($4.83) in a research report on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 340 ($4.49) to GBX 355 ($4.69) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($5.02) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Shore Capital increased their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 395 ($5.22) to GBX 410 ($5.42) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 384.20 ($5.08).

About Barclays

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

