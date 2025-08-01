Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Insider Marc Moses Acquires 2,074 Shares

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) insider Marc Moses acquired 2,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 371 ($4.90) per share, for a total transaction of £7,694.54 ($10,164.52).
Barclays Trading Down 0.3%
Shares of LON BARC opened at GBX 373.90 ($4.94) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 336.10 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 308.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £53.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. Barclays PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 196.44 ($2.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 376.35 ($4.97).
Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported GBX 11.70 ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Barclays had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 6.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 39.1062802 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Analysis on Barclays
About Barclays
Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Barclays
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Golden Cross Alert: 3 Stocks With Serious Upside Potential
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Big Beat, Bigger Plans: AEP Stock Powers Up on Data Center Boom
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Why Byrna Could Be the Top Defense Stock to Watch Now
Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.