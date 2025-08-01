Barclays Raises Corning (NYSE:GLW) Price Target to $65.00

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $52.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Corning from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Corning from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

NYSE:GLW opened at $63.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. Corning has a one year low of $37.18 and a one year high of $63.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.08.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 5.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corning will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Edward A. Schlesinger sold 14,082 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $877,026.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 78,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,520.48. The trade was a 15.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Paul O’day sold 14,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $927,854.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 35,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,228,933.48. This trade represents a 29.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,381 shares of company stock worth $7,836,789. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in Corning by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 349,487 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,608,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Corning by 278.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 743,788 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,345,000 after buying an additional 547,167 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 56,046 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,663,000 after buying an additional 7,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 190.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 14,429 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 9,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

