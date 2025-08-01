Bayforest Capital Ltd Buys 3,354 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 641.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,877 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,354 shares during the quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 4,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 6.0% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 18,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 16,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWXT opened at $151.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 48.34, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.10 and its 200-day moving average is $117.50. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.21 and a fifty-two week high of $153.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $682.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.15 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.85%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BWXT shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. CLSA reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $177.60 price target (up from $153.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.94.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

