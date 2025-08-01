Bayforest Capital Ltd Grows Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 103.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Murphy USA during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Murphy USA during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Murphy USA

In related news, Director David C. Haley acquired 1,000 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $435.58 per share, for a total transaction of $435,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,580. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MUSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Murphy USA from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Stephens decreased their target price on Murphy USA from $530.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Murphy USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Murphy USA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $519.86.

Murphy USA Stock Down 11.1%

Murphy USA stock opened at $362.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $418.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $456.06. Murphy USA Inc. has a twelve month low of $357.23 and a twelve month high of $561.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 61.57% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

