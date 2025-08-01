Bayforest Capital Ltd Purchases New Shares in Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST)

Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,003 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,823 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 16,767 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,267 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 107,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after buying an additional 57,325 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ST shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.64.

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Andrew C. Teich acquired 9,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.19 per share, with a total value of $250,010.75. Following the purchase, the director owned 41,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,737.23. The trade was a 31.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ST opened at $30.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 41.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.13. Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. has a 52-week low of $17.32 and a 52-week high of $39.46.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $943.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.25 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

