Bayforest Capital Ltd Takes $290,000 Position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WWW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,425,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,854,000 after buying an additional 998,916 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,943,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter valued at about $7,164,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 179.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 628,338 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,949,000 after buying an additional 403,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,862,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $22.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.70. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $24.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.03.

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $412.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.94 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

A number of research analysts have commented on WWW shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Argus raised Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

