BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) (NASDAQ:BCBP) Given New $9.50 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) (NASDAQ:BCBP – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $10.50 to $9.50 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Get BCB Bancorp Inc. (NJ) alerts:

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) Price Performance

BCBP stock opened at $8.36 on Tuesday. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.54 and a 1 year high of $14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.46 million, a PE ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.31.

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $25.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.51 million. BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 1.75%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ)

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 336.84%.

In related news, Director Mark D. Hogan acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,400.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 621,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,807,623.60. This represents a 1.64% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 23,880 shares of company stock valued at $188,201 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ)

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCBP. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 369,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) by 3.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 62,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers insured deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BCB Bancorp Inc. (NJ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCB Bancorp Inc. (NJ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.