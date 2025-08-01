BCGM Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.65 Million in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $52,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $56,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 137.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Glen Eagle Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGC opened at $230.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $221.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $173.32 and a 1 year high of $233.51.

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

