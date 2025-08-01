BCGM Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,029 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 1.4% of BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 16,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 9,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $103.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.84. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.29 and a fifty-two week high of $108.81.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.