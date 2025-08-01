Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in shares of Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,066 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 59.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 1,159.7% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Black Hills in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company.

BKH opened at $57.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.01 and its 200-day moving average is $58.65. Black Hills Corporation has a 52-week low of $54.92 and a 52-week high of $65.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.70.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Black Hills Corporation will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $0.676 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 68.88%.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

