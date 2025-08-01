BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Stock Position Decreased by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC decreased its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,634 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BDJ. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. South Plains Financial Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter worth $92,000.

NYSE BDJ opened at $8.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.60. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $9.07.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.0619 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.5%.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

