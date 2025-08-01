Boeing’s (BA) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank Of Canada

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $250.00 target price on the aircraft producer’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.68% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Redburn Atlantic raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, June 27th. Bank of America upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.73.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE:BA opened at $221.87 on Wednesday. Boeing has a 1 year low of $128.88 and a 1 year high of $242.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $214.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.41.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $22.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.13 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.90) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Boeing will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In other news, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total transaction of $650,198.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,513 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,472.31. This represents a 13.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $132,019.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 13,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,860.24. The trade was a 4.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Boeing

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185,662 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $38,902,000 after purchasing an additional 11,422 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 25.3% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 54.2% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 78,812 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $16,513,000 after buying an additional 27,694 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 11.3% in the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.5% in the second quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

