Brokerages Set George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Price Target at C$287.75

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$301.00.

WN has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$308.00 to C$313.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on George Weston from C$271.00 to C$284.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins raised their price objective on George Weston from C$300.00 to C$305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on George Weston from C$241.00 to C$285.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of George Weston from C$268.00 to C$296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

In other news, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$267.91, for a total transaction of C$5,358,136.00. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Michael Bunston sold 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$277.71, for a total value of C$597,360.23. Insiders sold a total of 47,480 shares of company stock valued at $12,706,095 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

WN stock opened at C$263.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$268.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$249.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 372.50, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.70, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.42. George Weston has a one year low of C$204.47 and a one year high of C$280.86.

George Weston is a holding company that operates through two subsidiaries encompassing retail and real estate. The first is Loblaw, the largest grocer in Canada, in which it has a 53% controlling stake. The second is Choice Properties, an open-ended real estate investment trust, where George Weston’s ownership sits close to 62%.

