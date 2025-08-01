Brokerages Set George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Price Target at C$287.75

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$301.00.
WN has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$308.00 to C$313.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on George Weston from C$271.00 to C$284.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins raised their price objective on George Weston from C$300.00 to C$305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on George Weston from C$241.00 to C$285.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of George Weston from C$268.00 to C$296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.
Insider Activity
George Weston Stock Up 0.1%
WN stock opened at C$263.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$268.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$249.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 372.50, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.70, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.42. George Weston has a one year low of C$204.47 and a one year high of C$280.86.
George Weston Company Profile
George Weston is a holding company that operates through two subsidiaries encompassing retail and real estate. The first is Loblaw, the largest grocer in Canada, in which it has a 53% controlling stake. The second is Choice Properties, an open-ended real estate investment trust, where George Weston’s ownership sits close to 62%.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than George Weston
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Golden Cross Alert: 3 Stocks With Serious Upside Potential
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Big Beat, Bigger Plans: AEP Stock Powers Up on Data Center Boom
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Why Byrna Could Be the Top Defense Stock to Watch Now
Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.