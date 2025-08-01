BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Stock Position Lifted by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on BWXT shares. CLSA reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.60 price target (up previously from $153.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Maxim Group cut their price target on BWX Technologies from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up previously from $119.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.94.

BWX Technologies Stock Down 0.4%

BWXT opened at $151.79 on Friday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.21 and a 12 month high of $153.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.50.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $682.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.85%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

