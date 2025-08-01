Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Price Target Raised to $395.00

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $350.00 to $395.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $358.00 price target (up from $340.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $364.33.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $364.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Cadence Design Systems has a 1 year low of $221.56 and a 1 year high of $376.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $312.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.37. The stock has a market cap of $99.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.53, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.99.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total transaction of $306,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 105,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,319,618.65. This trade represents a 0.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James D. Plummer sold 868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.95, for a total transaction of $277,716.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 23,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,677,520.20. This represents a 3.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,698 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,667. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 6,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,000. Finally, Allianz SE acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

