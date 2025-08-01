Cantor Fitzgerald Raises PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Price Target to $120.00

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at $8.16 EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($4.36) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $56.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.38.

PTCT stock opened at $52.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.50. PTC Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $29.01 and a 52-week high of $58.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.63.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $9.19. PTC Therapeutics had a net margin of 33.56% and a negative return on equity of 78.56%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics will post -4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Pierre Gravier sold 2,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total value of $124,441.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 71,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,557,163.20. This represents a 3.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 1,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $89,081.22. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 103,901 shares in the company, valued at $4,798,148.18. This trade represents a 1.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,328 shares of company stock valued at $254,158. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 424.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 545.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 84.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

