Castellan Group Acquires 128,228 Shares of Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Castellan Group boosted its holdings in Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) by 63.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128,228 shares during the quarter. Blue Bird makes up 3.0% of Castellan Group’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Castellan Group’s holdings in Blue Bird were worth $10,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BLBD. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its stake in Blue Bird by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 440.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Phil Horlock sold 13,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total transaction of $554,151.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 270,766 shares in the company, valued at $11,290,942.20. The trade was a 4.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $451,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 58,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,630,193.57. This represents a 14.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,369,666. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLBD. DA Davidson cut their price target on Blue Bird from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Blue Bird in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Blue Bird from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Blue Bird from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.79.

Shares of BLBD stock opened at $44.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.41. Blue Bird Corporation has a 52 week low of $30.04 and a 52 week high of $55.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.59 and a 200-day moving average of $38.29.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $358.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.23 million. Blue Bird had a return on equity of 64.83% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blue Bird Corporation will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

