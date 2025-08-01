Castellan Group Sells 25,297 Shares of Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM)

Castellan Group lowered its stake in Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,297 shares during the quarter. Castellan Group’s holdings in Hess Midstream Partners were worth $3,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Hess Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,506,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 169.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 331,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,025,000 after purchasing an additional 208,500 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 0.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 195,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,265,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 20.1% in the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 51.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 9,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hess Midstream Partners news, Director Geurt G. Schoonman sold 3,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $127,035.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Blackrock Portfolio Management sold 15,022,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total transaction of $553,729,976.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HESM. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Hess Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, July 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Hess Midstream Partners Price Performance

Shares of HESM opened at $43.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.63. Hess Midstream Partners LP has a 1-year low of $33.59 and a 1-year high of $44.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $414.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.08 million. Hess Midstream Partners had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 61.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hess Midstream Partners LP will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.737 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.8%. Hess Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.19%.

Hess Midstream Partners Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

Further Reading

