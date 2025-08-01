CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) Price Target Raised to $44.00

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Needham & Company LLC from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on CECO Environmental from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.
CECO Environmental Trading Up 3.3%
CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $185.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.66 million. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 7.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CECO Environmental will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 1.6% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 0.6% in the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 87,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 7.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 224.7% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.08% of the company’s stock.
CECO Environmental Company Profile
CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.
