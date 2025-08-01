Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) versus Growlife (OTCMKTS:PHOT) Head-To-Head Contrast

Growlife (OTCMKTS:PHOT – Get Free Report) and Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Growlife has a beta of 2.39, indicating that its share price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ceconomy has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Growlife and Ceconomy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Growlife 0 0 0 0 0.00 Ceconomy 0 0 0 1 4.00

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Growlife N/A N/A -$4.48 million N/A N/A Ceconomy $24.34 billion N/A $82.44 million $0.05 20.50

This table compares Growlife and Ceconomy”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Ceconomy has higher revenue and earnings than Growlife.

Profitability

This table compares Growlife and Ceconomy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Growlife N/A N/A N/A Ceconomy 0.54% 30.49% 1.64%

Summary

Ceconomy beats Growlife on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Growlife

GrowLife, Inc. focuses on the functional mushroom business. It processes, stores, markets, distributes, and sells fresh and dried mushroom products. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Kirkland, Washington.

About Ceconomy

Ceconomy AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates stores under the MediaMarkt and Saturn brands. The company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand. It operates in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and Hungary, as well as in Western, Southern, and Eastern Europe. Ceconomy AG is based in Düsseldorf, Germany.

