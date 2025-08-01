Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Given “Neutral” Rating at UBS Group

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $208.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $101.00. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.01% from the company’s previous close.

CLS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from $115.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Celestica to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Celestica in a report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up from $118.00) on shares of Celestica in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celestica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.92.

Shares of CLS stock opened at $199.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.31. Celestica has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $214.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29 and a beta of 1.81.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,688,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,078,804,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574,342 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Celestica by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,514,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,135,000 after buying an additional 35,690 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Celestica by 5,976.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,463,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,662,000 after buying an additional 3,406,723 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,942,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,622,000 after buying an additional 494,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,173,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,601,000 after buying an additional 719,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

