Certified Advisory Corp Boosts Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $81.83 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $66.95 and a 1-year high of $87.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.87 and a 200-day moving average of $78.25. The company has a market capitalization of $139.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

