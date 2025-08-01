Certified Advisory Corp Has $2.40 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Certified Advisory Corp decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Unique Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 141.0% in the first quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Richmond Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,171,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 26,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

VTI stock opened at $310.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $301.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.88. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $236.42 and a 1-year high of $314.84. The firm has a market cap of $509.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

