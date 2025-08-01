Certified Advisory Corp Has $2.92 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Certified Advisory Corp lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.4% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 73 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 792.3% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $440.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $418.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $394.09. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $308.67 and a 12-month high of $448.79.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

