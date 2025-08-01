Certified Advisory Corp Increases Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 3.0% of Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $26,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 60,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,025,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 91,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investors L.L.C. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $343,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $565.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $543.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $510.39. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $574.63.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $0.5911 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.