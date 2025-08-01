Certified Advisory Corp Increases Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 217,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF comprises 1.3% of Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $11,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 8,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF stock opened at $50.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.98. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 52 week low of $47.45 and a 52 week high of $52.96.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

