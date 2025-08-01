Choreo LLC Has $205,000 Holdings in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC)

Choreo LLC lessened its position in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,130 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,057,280 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $181,961,000 after buying an additional 2,104,304 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,684,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,330,676 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $263,768,000 after acquiring an additional 624,955 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,238,863 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $80,554,000 after purchasing an additional 605,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 367.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 685,721 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $24,673,000 after purchasing an additional 539,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $36.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Range Resources Corporation has a 12 month low of $27.29 and a 12 month high of $43.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.99.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Range Resources had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 17.22%. The company had revenue of $856.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Range Resources Corporation will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 18.09%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RRC shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $41.00 price target on Range Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Scotiabank set a $46.00 price objective on Range Resources and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.37.

In related news, CEO Dennis Degner sold 35,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $1,449,057.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 58,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,781.02. The trade was a 38.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ashley Kavanaugh sold 12,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $502,320.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,197. This represents a 88.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,080 shares of company stock valued at $2,984,479. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

