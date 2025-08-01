Choreo LLC Has $77,000 Stock Position in Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Choreo LLC cut its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,839 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,414 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CFFN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,439 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capitol Federal Financial Trading Down 1.0%

CFFN opened at $6.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.81. The firm has a market cap of $799.46 million, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.56. Capitol Federal Financial has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Capitol Federal Financial Dividend Announcement

Capitol Federal Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $50.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.51 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 5.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.34%.

Insider Activity at Capitol Federal Financial

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, EVP Rick C. Jackson acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $85,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 206,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,575.32. This trade represents a 7.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

