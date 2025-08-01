Choreo LLC Invests $203,000 in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 387.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 31.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 36.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EGP stock opened at $163.25 on Friday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.67 and a twelve month high of $192.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.71.

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $177.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.80 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 120.95%.

Several brokerages recently commented on EGP. Barclays reduced their price target on EastGroup Properties from $193.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $183.00 to $182.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.31.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

