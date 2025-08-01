Choreo LLC Invests $208,000 in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CWST. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter worth $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, President Edmond Coletta sold 5,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total value of $662,879.16. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 150,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,888,083.74. The trade was a 3.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.
Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $108.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.01 and a 1-year high of $121.24. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 494.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.84.
Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $465.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.
