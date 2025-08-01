Choreo LLC Makes New Investment in First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF)

Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,015 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FCF. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 815.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 73.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FCF opened at $16.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.92. First Commonwealth Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $13.54 and a 12-month high of $19.96.

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $131.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial Corporation will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 40.30%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.90.

In related news, Director Todd D. Brice bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.09 per share, with a total value of $112,630.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 10,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,945. The trade was a 200.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

