Choreo LLC Sells 26,591 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Choreo LLC reduced its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 61.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 26,591 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HBI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,034,878 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $325,884,000 after purchasing an additional 421,915 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,951,948 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,009,000 after buying an additional 2,189,844 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,909,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,245,000 after buying an additional 171,918 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Hanesbrands by 5.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,571,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,149,000 after buying an additional 287,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,171,933 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,960,000 after acquiring an additional 524,716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Trading Down 0.9%

HBI stock opened at $4.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.45, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.55. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $9.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $760.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.42 million. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a positive return on equity of 262.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays set a $6.00 price target on shares of Hanesbrands and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Further Reading

