CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCP) Stock Price Up 0.4% – Still a Buy?

CHS Inc (NASDAQ:CHSCP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.74 and last traded at $28.39. 53,088 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 614% from the average session volume of 7,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.27.

CHS Trading Up 0.4%

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CHS

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CHS stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CHS Inc (NASDAQ:CHSCP – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CHS were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About CHS

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

