Cimpress’ (CMPR) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $65.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CMPR. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Cimpress from $87.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cimpress from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th.

Shares of CMPR stock opened at $55.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.23 and a 200-day moving average of $48.52. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.45 and a beta of 1.77. Cimpress has a one year low of $35.21 and a one year high of $104.92.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $869.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.24 million. Cimpress had a net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cimpress will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Cimpress by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Cimpress by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Cimpress by 341.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cimpress during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cimpress during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

