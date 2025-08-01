Cimpress’ (CMPR) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $65.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently commented on CMPR. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Cimpress from $87.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cimpress from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Cimpress
Cimpress Price Performance
Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $869.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.24 million. Cimpress had a net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cimpress will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Cimpress
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Cimpress by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Cimpress by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Cimpress by 341.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cimpress during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cimpress during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.
Cimpress Company Profile
Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cimpress
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- Golden Cross Alert: 3 Stocks With Serious Upside Potential
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Big Beat, Bigger Plans: AEP Stock Powers Up on Data Center Boom
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Why Byrna Could Be the Top Defense Stock to Watch Now
Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.