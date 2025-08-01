Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 7,857.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,036,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,010,965 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $12,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CDE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 150.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 215,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 129,574 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth about $540,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 3,091.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,021,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,050,000 after purchasing an additional 989,952 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 71.0% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 2,203.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 232,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 222,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Coeur Mining

In related news, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 12,350 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 122,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,569.60. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eduardo Luna sold 17,160 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $134,362.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 101,841 shares in the company, valued at $797,415.03. This trade represents a 14.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,061 shares of company stock worth $667,775. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CDE. National Bankshares set a $12.00 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Friday, June 13th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coeur Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CDE

Coeur Mining Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of CDE opened at $8.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.14. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.57 and a 1-year high of $9.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 1.32.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. Coeur Mining had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.