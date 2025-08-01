Commerce Bank Has $141.15 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Commerce Bank cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 750,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Commerce Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Commerce Bank owned 0.23% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $141,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 36,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,787,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 665.9% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 271.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 484,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,674,000 after buying an additional 353,994 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 207,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,441,000 after buying an additional 108,483 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $195.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.09. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $163.19 and a one year high of $200.42.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

