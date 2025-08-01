Commerce Bank Sells 3,406 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Commerce Bank lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 287,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,406 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $38,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 200,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,891,000 after buying an additional 9,632 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 350.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 10,035 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 549.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVY opened at $135.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.36. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $115.94 and a twelve month high of $144.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $1.2333 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

