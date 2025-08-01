Commerce Bank Sells 573 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Commerce Bank cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,008,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $45,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 825.0% during the first quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VWO opened at $49.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.46. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $51.25. The company has a market cap of $92.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

