Commerce Bank Sells 6,937 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Commerce Bank cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 475,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,937 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned 0.15% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $94,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Family Management Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 224.5% during the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18,000.0% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.0%

IWM opened at $219.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $215.64 and a 200-day moving average of $210.14. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $171.73 and a 12-month high of $244.98.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

