Comparing Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) & Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK)

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report) and Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Hurco Companies has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stanley Black & Decker has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Hurco Companies and Stanley Black & Decker, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hurco Companies 0 0 0 0 0.00 Stanley Black & Decker 1 5 5 0 2.36

Earnings and Valuation

Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus price target of $91.10, indicating a potential upside of 34.60%. Given Stanley Black & Decker’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Stanley Black & Decker is more favorable than Hurco Companies.

This table compares Hurco Companies and Stanley Black & Decker”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hurco Companies $186.58 million 0.67 -$16.61 million ($2.99) -6.43 Stanley Black & Decker $15.37 billion 0.68 $286.30 million $2.41 28.08

Stanley Black & Decker has higher revenue and earnings than Hurco Companies. Hurco Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stanley Black & Decker, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Hurco Companies and Stanley Black & Decker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hurco Companies -10.58% -9.54% -7.33% Stanley Black & Decker 3.15% 7.76% 3.08%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.4% of Hurco Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.8% of Stanley Black & Decker shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Hurco Companies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Stanley Black & Decker shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Stanley Black & Decker beats Hurco Companies on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hurco Companies

Hurco Companies, Inc., an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. Its principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical and horizontal machining centers, turning centers, and toolroom machines. The company also provides computer control systems and related software for press brake applications. In addition, it offers machine tool components, automation integration equipment, and solutions for job shops; and software options, control upgrades, and accessories and replacement parts for its products, as well as customer service, training, and applications support services. Further, the company provides Autobend computer control systems for press brake machines. It serves independent job shops and specialized short-run production applications within large manufacturing operations, as well as precision tool, die, and mold manufacturers in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, energy, automotive/transportation, electronics, and computer industries. The company sells its products under the Hurco, Milltronics, and Takumi brands through independent agents and distributors, as well as through its direct sales and service organizations. Hurco Companies, Inc. was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments. The Tools and Outdoor segment refers to power tools, hand tools, accessories and storage, and outdoor power equipment product lines. The Industrial segment includes the engineered fastening and infrastructure businesses. The company was founded by Frederick T. Stanley in 1843 and is headquartered in New Britain, CT.

