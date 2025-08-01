Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Stake Trimmed by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,548 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Compass Minerals International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 73,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 146,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 785,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Compass Minerals International in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut Compass Minerals International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Compass Minerals International from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th.

CMP opened at $19.91 on Friday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $22.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.51 million, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.11.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.24. Compass Minerals International had a negative return on equity of 24.24% and a negative net margin of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.96 million. Compass Minerals International’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

