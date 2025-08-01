Cormark Has Negative Estimate for TSE:TXG FY2025 Earnings

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Torex Gold Resources in a report issued on Tuesday, July 29th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will earn $4.57 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.90. The consensus estimate for Torex Gold Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.63 per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. CIBC raised Torex Gold Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$42.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$47.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$39.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Torex Gold Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$59.00.

TXG opened at C$39.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09. Torex Gold Resources has a 12-month low of C$19.01 and a 12-month high of C$49.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$44.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$39.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.34.

Torex Gold Resources Inc is an intermediate producer of gold and other precious metals, engaged in the exploration, development, and exploration of its wholly owned Morelos Gold Property. The property consists of 29,000 hectares in the Guerrero Gold Belt, located 180 kilometres southwest of Mexico City and approximately 50 kilometres southwest of Iguala.

