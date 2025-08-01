Cormark Issues Pessimistic Outlook for Equinox Gold Earnings

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Equinox Gold in a report released on Monday, July 28th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Equinox Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Equinox Gold’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EQX. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Securities upgraded Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Friday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Equinox Gold Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:EQX opened at $6.10 on Thursday. Equinox Gold has a 12-month low of $4.48 and a 12-month high of $7.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.19). Equinox Gold had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $423.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 75.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinox Gold

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Equinox Gold by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,943,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,790,000 after acquiring an additional 374,579 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 430,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 32,952 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,822,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,626,000 after purchasing an additional 236,455 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 224,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 22,693 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $5,304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

