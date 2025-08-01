Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Criteo from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Criteo from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Criteo in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Criteo from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Criteo from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Criteo Stock Performance

Criteo stock opened at $24.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.48. Criteo has a 52-week low of $22.43 and a 52-week high of $49.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.53.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $292.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.62 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Criteo will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Criteo

In related news, insider Ryan Damon sold 1,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $32,989.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 130,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,414,902.68. This represents a 0.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Gleason sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $64,939.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 152,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,475,987.70. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,708 shares of company stock valued at $320,444. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Criteo

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Criteo by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,123,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $216,982,000 after purchasing an additional 47,005 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Criteo by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 5,511,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $195,372,000 after purchasing an additional 104,138 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Criteo by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,329,854 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $153,320,000 after purchasing an additional 532,879 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in Criteo by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,639,479 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $143,978,000 after purchasing an additional 743,695 shares during the period. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP grew its stake in Criteo by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,584,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $102,236,000 after purchasing an additional 713,785 shares during the period. 94.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Further Reading

