Crystal Amber (LON:CRS) Shares Down 0.8% – Should You Sell?

Crystal Amber (LON:CRS – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 152.41 ($2.01) and last traded at GBX 154.78 ($2.04). Approximately 6,621 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 100,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 156 ($2.06).

Crystal Amber Stock Down 0.8%

The stock has a market cap of £108.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 140.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 125.66.

About Crystal Amber

Crystal Amber Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Crystal Amber Asset Management (Guernsey) Limited. It is managed by Crystal Amber Advisors (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

