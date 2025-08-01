Cwm LLC Has $92,000 Stock Position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,501 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 11,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on TTM Technologies from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on TTM Technologies from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley raised their price target on TTM Technologies from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, TTM Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

TTM Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTMI opened at $47.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.50 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.96. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $51.15.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.11. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $648.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

TTM Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, May 9th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 3.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other TTM Technologies news, COO Philip Titterton sold 23,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total transaction of $854,655.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 123,338 shares in the company, valued at $4,488,269.82. The trade was a 16.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Douglas L. Soder sold 24,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $749,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 173,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,780. This trade represents a 12.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 108,226 shares of company stock valued at $3,504,492. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

