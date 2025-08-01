Cwm LLC Reduces Holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Cwm LLC lowered its position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 48.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,440 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OII. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,480,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $325,492,000 after purchasing an additional 69,337 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 27.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,545,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $142,767,000 after buying an additional 1,416,251 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 2,689,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,150,000 after buying an additional 244,362 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,039,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,200,000 after acquiring an additional 111,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,790,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,052,000 after acquiring an additional 54,238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OII. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Oceaneering International Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of NYSE:OII opened at $21.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.48. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.46 and a 12-month high of $30.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $698.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.81 million. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

